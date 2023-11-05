Brenham nonprofit seeks to spread ministry efforts across the Brazos Valley

Gather n Grace is a nonprofit based in Brenham that serves family meals every Monday for those in need and looks to expand their reach to more of the Brazos Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENHAM, Texas — Gather n Grace was established in Brenham several years ago after the leader of the nonprofit came back from a spiritual retreat.

Tara Royer Steele, the nonprofit's organizer, is quite notable in the Washington County area. She has previously been seen on the Today Show and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for her pie recipes at Pie Haven in Round Top.

Steele said she found that she wanted to start a nonprofit that brought people closer to building a relationship with Jesus Christ in her community. The recognized baker said that since she started "Gather n Grace" they've had an outpouring of support from community members in the area.

Steele said the group aims to help with legal services, food services, and emergency response assistance among other initiatives. The group also serves family meals in Brenham every Monday.

On Thursday, the group held a fundraiser dinner discussing the current state of their organization as well as their hopes going forward.

“What would be so awesome is what if we take this model that we’ve created and say I’m going to take this into Bryan, I’m going to take this into College Station, take this into Navasota and build a bridge where everyone is at the table, together, communing,” said Steele.