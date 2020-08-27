Aggieland Humane Society's 'Clear the Shelter' event hosted this Saturday

August is Clear the Shelter Month! If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time to do it!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — August is Clear the Shelter Month, and if you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time to do it.

Diane Donle just adopted her second dog Sindy a week ago from Aggieland Humane Society. She and her first furry friend Jack , were feeling a little lonely at home after the passing of her other dog.

“I really wanted Jack to help choose Sindy because he is home with her all day and he needed a friend too. They met and it was love at first sight. It was sweet," said Donle.

In just one week, Jack and Sindy have become best friends. They play together and sleep together. Diane says adopting is the way to go.

“I went to the animal shelter because you want to give a dog a chance, and the rescue dogs they’re just wonderful, they’re just so happy to be loved.These dogs are looking for somebody to love them, and what more can you ask for?" said Donle.

Aggieland Humane Society is where Diane and Jack found Sindy, and they will be hosting their Clear the Shelter event this Saturday.

“We got a few adult cats and we have some kittens that come in this week as well. They will be available on Saturday, we got a good selection of some great dogs, we probably got 10-20 so not a ton, but just enough to find your forever friend," said Aggieland Humane Society communication coordinator Darby McKenzie.

The goal is to have empty kennels in both the cat and dog buildings by the end of the day.

“We are asking that everybody go ahead and submit an application before 3 pm on Friday, and that will qualify you for that free adoption on Saturday. We can’t guarantee that we can approve applications on site Saturday just because apartments are closed and different restrictions on that side of things," said McKenzie.