Remembering Pearl Harbor: USS Midway marks 81 years since attack

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday morning with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck in honor of the 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on December 7, 1941.

The commemoration included a wreath laying, two-bell ceremony and missing-man flyover. Pearl Harbor survivor families were recognized during the ceremony.

Daniel Fletcher Harris, a sailor killed in the attack, will finally be laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery 81 years after his death.

Fire Controlman Chief Harris was stationed at the Naval Training Station San Diego in 1937 before being assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Harris.

Harris was interred as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii for years until advances in forensic techniques prompted the reexamination of unknown remains from the USS Oklahoma, and analysts were able to identify Harris' remains.

On June 24, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Harris' remains, missing from World War II.

Harris' funeral is set for 1 p.m. at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery where his family said they will continue to honor him.

