Robertson County school house marks 115 years in existence

The building is currently undergoing a restoration and is in need of grant funding.

WHEELOCK, Texas — The Wheelock School House opened their doors in 1908 to a small number of students in Robertson County.

Overtime, the student body grew in numbers until the school eventually closed down after the 1949-1950 school year. The current property owner Kathy Hedrick said that she's heard stories from former students about what it was like going to school there.

“The kids would all line up in the front of the building before school. They would march in and go up the stairs to the auditorium and that’s where they would have the pledge of allegiance and all other morning announcements," said Hedrick.

There are only so many former students still alive. However, Hedrick said her husband's father, aunt, and uncle all attended the school in their youth.

Years after the school closed, Hedrick's family bought the property. Their goal, for the past several years, has been to restore the building into a community center that still highlights the facility's historical significance in the community.

“We’ve leveled the building, had the roof replaced, and all 52 windows have been historically preserved," said Hedrick.

Now, Hedrick is trying find reputable contractors to place bids on construction updates required for the school house. The previous improvements have been made possible thanks to grant money Hedrick has received.

“The architects are amazed at what good conditions it’s in for its age," said Hedrick.

If you're interested in helping Hedrick, she's looking to apply for a grant in August as well as others down the line. If you'd like to help her, call her at 979-255-9311.