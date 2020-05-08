Texans can shop tax-free this weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to shop and save!
Tax-free weekend is here allowing parents to save on back-to-school shopping.
But shopping will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some things to know before you hit the stores:
When is tax-free weekend?
Texans will be able to take advantage of the annual tax-free weekend from Friday, August 7 until Sunday, August 9.
What qualifies as tax-free?
Shoppers will be able to buy clothes, shoes and an array of school supplies tax-free.
This year, the Texas Comptroller says there will be qualifying items sold online can qualify to be tax-free.
TAX-FREE ITEMS (not a complete list):
- Backpacks
- Binders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compass
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Expandable folders
- Pocket folders
- Plastic folders
- Manila folders
- Glue
- Paste / Paste Sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Loose leaf ruled notebook paper
- Copy paper
- Graph paper
- Tracing paper
- Colored paper
- Poster board
- Construction paper
- Pencil boxes / other supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Tennis shoes
- Jogging suits
- Swimsuits
TAXABLE ITEMS (not a complete list):
- Computers
- Textbooks
- Luggage
- Briefcase
- Athletic bags / Duffle bags
- Computer bag
- Football pads
- Cleats
- Jewelry
- Purses
- Clothing subscription boxes
Is this just in-store or can I shop online?
According to the comptroller, shoppers can “buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases).”
Only individual items less than $100 qualify for the tax-free weekend.
According to the comptroller, delivery & shipping charges are part of the TOTAL SALE price. So your item you are purchasing plus shipping charges must be below $100 to be eligible.
What else do I need to know?
The comptroller is encouraging shoppers to maintain social distancing and other health safety guidelines while in-store shopping.
For more information and specifics on Texas tax-free weekend, visit the Texas Comptroller HERE.