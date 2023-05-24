'Any family that cares about me' | Wednesday's Child 17-year-old Makayla wants to be adopted before aging out of foster care

"Any family that cares about me. Somebody I can call mom. Somebody I can call dad," the 17-year-old told WFAA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Time is running out for a young lady who wants to be adopted before she ages out of foster care. Makayla will turn 18 years old later this year and hopes this second chance on Wednesday's Child will lead to her forever family.

The last time WFAA saw Makayla was at a veterinary office where she was taking care of animals, especially dogs. She opened up about her time in foster care.

"I don't want to have to spend the rest of my years in foster care, because it's hard," she said in the September 2021 interview.

Fast forward a year and a half, and Makayla is now 17 years old.

Private chef Aly Romero, of Southlake, invited Makayla to her home and taught her how to make an incredible dish of mac and cheese.

Before arriving at Romero’s home, Makayla had her hair styled by Tabitha Herrod with D.A.L. Makeovers in Dallas. Herrod made Makalya feel like a million dollars with her new hairdo.

So, the teen showed up to cook her meal in style.

"We made mac and cheese. It was awesome," said Makayla.

Cooking reminds Makayla of the time before she was in foster care.

"I learned to cook from my mom and my sisters. So yeah, it makes me think of them," she said.

Makayla is hungry for a forever family.

"Any family that cares about me. Somebody I can call mom. Somebody I can call dad," she said.

Makayla would like a family who celebrates who she is and encourages her to be herself.

"People have trouble being themselves nowadays because everything you do is judged. If you laugh weird or if you sneeze really loud, people are judging you for it," she said.

Makayla needs a non-judgmental family who can nurture her and provide one-on-one attention.

"Someone that can love me," she said.

Makayla turns 18 in October, and only asks for one thing.

"To get adopted," she said.

After five years in foster care, Makayla deserves the gift of a parents who say, “I choose you.”

For more information on how to adopt Makayla, please send all approved home studies to Laqueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Makayla's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact Laqueena Warren at 817-304-1272.