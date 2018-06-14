Texas A&M relief pitcher Nolan Hoffman and second baseman Michael Helman were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Midwest Team the ABCA announced Wednesday afternoon. Hoffman was selected to the All-Midwest Region First Team and Helman was named to the Second Team.



This season, Hoffman tied the Texas A&M single-season saves record with 14, matching Jason Jester's mark from 2013. The right-handed sidearmer posted a 4-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55.0 innings over his 33 relief appearances.



A junior college transfer, Hoffman went 16-4 in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before arriving in Aggieland and converting into one of the nation's premier Division I closers.



The Seattle Mariners selected Hoffman in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft with the 148th overall pick.



This season, Helman led the Aggies in batting average (.369), runs (61), hits (92), doubles (17), slugging percentage (.526), on-base percentage (.451) and stolen bases (12). He added two triples, six home runs and 36 RBI as the only Aggie to start all 62 games. He earned All-SEC second team recognition.



The Minnesota Twins chose Helman in the 11th round of the draft with the 334th overall pick.

