BRYAN, Texas — A local retirement community is helping support research for a cure for Alzheimer's disease with a holiday twist.

Waldenbrooke Estates is hosting Parade of Trees on Wednesday night. The event has local businesses donating uniquely decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned off. There will also be food, drinks and door prizes.

Waldenbrooke Estates will donate 100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. at 2410 Memorial Dr. in Bryan.

