COLLEGE STATION, Texas—In a few months, the Texas A&M University Parson’s Mounted Cavalry will be in the national spotlight as they ride in the famous Rose Bowl Parade.

The parade is held every New Year’s Day just before the Rose Bowl, and the Cavalry is gearing up for their first ride.

“The Rose Parade is considered the granddaddy of all parades, so for us to be able to go out there and be a part of it is a great honor,” said Rose Marshall, Commander for the Cavalry.

The Cavalry, a division of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, was selected out of thousands of applicants.

“It’s a real big honor for them to look at us and think that we’re of high enough quality to join them this year,” said 1st Sgt. Tyler Nelson.

Nelson said they will be the largest mounted horse unit in the parade with 51 cadets and 40 horses.

The Cavalry will be on the road for three days to California and back, and with the help of the Aggie Network, they will have food and lodging along the way for the massive caravan.

“A big part of it has been coordinating with different Aggie clubs to find housing for horses, housing for the cadets, and financial support—anything we might need along the way,” said Nelson.

General Joe Ramirez, the Commandant of the Corps of Cadets said the Cavalry is the only collegiate mounted cavalry unit in the nation.

“It’s a first for Parson’s, but it’s also a first for the Corps of Cadets and a first for Texas A&M University, and it’s something we take great pride in,” said Ramirez.

An honor that will show the country what the Aggie spirit is truly about.

“It’s a huge honor for me…to be able to represent past, and represent current and future Aggies on such a national spotlight, and hopefully do a good job of it, and make everyone proud,” said Nelson.

“Because it makes me proud everyday that I get to be a part of this wonderful Aggie family that we have,” he added.

