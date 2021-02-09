Texas A&M and Ground Shuttle partnership aims to give Aggies a safe path back home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has partnered with Ground Shuttle creating a trial program providing transportation from College Station and Houston for $10.
With a reservation, TAMU students, faculty and staff can take round trips to Houston from the A&M campus in College Station.
“We have more and more students and researchers and faculty in Houston who also have activities here in Bryan/College Station area with the A&M campus in College Station and the Health Science Center for the Bryan campus,” Dr. Joe Elabd associate dean for research for Texas A&M Engineering and interim vice chancellor for research for The Texas A&M University System said.
After receiving 1,120 survey responses, results showed that 100 campus members commute five times a week and more than 700 travel the route one to four times a week, that’s when A&M reached out to Ground Shuttle.
“We’re always happy to partner with A&M, you know, it’s great,” Camilo Benedetti operations and sales manager for Ground Shuttle said, “We had a successful meeting and we were able to get it going. I think that they’re happy and I hope the students are happy too.”
The trial service provided by Ground Shuttle is being subsidized by A&M, the $10 fee is meant to minimize cancellations.
“Cause if a student puts $10 in, they feel like they have to go and they won’t cancel,” Dr. Elabd said, “We didn’t want a bunch of cancellations and have empty shuttles based on cancellations.
The shuttle takes off from campus three times a week and Benedetti said it’s been easy for the Ground Shuttle drivers.
“It’s just one pickup and one drop-off, you know, which makes it easier than our normal, scheduled shuttles,” Benedetti said.
From Texas A&M:
Ground Shuttle van transports riders to the Houston Medical Center in the mornings and back to Bryan-College Station in the evenings, three times per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Riders are picked up at the Texas A&M Health Science Center Bryan campus at 7:45 a.m. and the Zachry Engineering Education Complex on main campus at 8:05 a.m. The van arrives at the Houston Medical Center at 10 a.m. and leaves to return to Bryan-College station at 6 p.m., transporting riders back to their respective pick-up locations. Arrival and departure times are approximate and subject to current traffic conditions.