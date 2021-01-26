College Station woman charged after CSPD fatal shooting during traffic stop

Police said the traffic stop was part of an ongoing drug investigation. The driver was shot and killed and the passenger was arrested.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman has been charged in connection to a drug investigation the ended in a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

Celeste Perez, 26, is charged with five counts of manual delivery of a controlled substance. Perez's home was also searched and authorities said they found a large amount of drugs.

Authorities said Perez was a passenger in a car being driven by Ryan Stallings, 33, of College Station on the morning of Thursday, January 21, 2021. Authorities said Stallings had been involved in an ongoing drug investigation and they attempted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of State Highway 6 on the east feeder road.

As a College Station officer approached the car, they said Stallings reached for a gun and the officer shot and killed Stallings. Perez was arrested at the scene.

Upon searching the car, investigators said they found more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of cocaine. Authorities said Perez admitted she was in a relationship with Stallings and they lived at a home on the 200 block of Navarro Drive.

Authorities searched Perez's home just before 5 p.m. Thursday and said they found more than 400 grams of cocaine, more than 400 grams of Adderall and more than 400 grams of THC. They said they also found items that are consistent with the illegal sale of drugs. Perez's home is less than 1,000 feet of Steeplechase Park, which makes her home an automatic Drug-Free Zone.

Investigators are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. Preliminary information is one suspect was shot at about 1 a.m. No officer was injured. pic.twitter.com/COKTTMMZWY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 21, 2021

Being in possession of drugs in a drug-free zone in Texas will bump up the charges to the next highest charge. Differences in the degree of charges could be anywhere from more time behind bars to higher fees and fines.