Passenger involved in suspected DWI crash in College Station dies, driver's charges upgraded

Police have released new details in the crash that tore through a College Station neighborhood early Friday morning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man is facing new charges after a suspected DWI crash on Friday, October 23 killed his passenger.

Joel Becerra, 21, is now facing a manslaughter charge as well as an intoxication assault charge. Becerra's passenger, Ariana Lopez, died on Saturday. Becerra remains in the Brazos County Jail on $70,000 bond.

Authorities have released new details in their investigation of the crash. According to court documents, several people called 911 after they saw the crash happen on Luther Street and Fairview Avenue just after 3 a.m. Witnesses said Lopez wasn't breathing and she had been crushed beneath the roof of the car.

Police officers who responded to the scene said it appeared Becerra was lethargic and slow to respond to questions. They said he had glassy eyes and his speech was slurred.

Becerra allegedly told officers he and Lopez woke up from a nap and decided to go get some food. Becerra said he fell asleep behind the wheel and only woke up as the car was spinning out of control. However, other officers at the scene reported Becerra told them he and Lopez were arguing at the time of the crash.

Becerra also allegedly admitted to drinking several beers around 11 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly told officers the amount could have been four beers but could also be as many as six bottles of beer.

Suspected DWI crash ends in arrest of College Station man, sends passenger to hospital with head injuries 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from nearby homes that allegedly show Becerra's car going at a high rate of speed down Luther Street. Once the car leaves the view of the camera, investigators said the crash could be heard.

Ariana Lopez's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click the link below.