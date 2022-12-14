Patriot PAWS helps Texas A&M grad find the perfect furry friend

A helping paw reaches out and finds a new companion for the foreseeable future.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Patriot PAWS of Aggieland has helped Texas A&M Veterinary Sciences graduate, Dominique Brasel, unite with the perfect furry friend, a Service Dog named Caliber.

Patriot PAWS provides Service Dogs to disabled veterans and those who suffer from mobile disabilities and PTSD at no cost.

In 2020, Brasel was severely injured in a vehicle accident that left her confined to a wheelchair. In the face of such adversity, Brasel continued her education and earned her Doctorates degree from Texas A&M University's Veterinary Sciences Program in the Fall of 2022.

Dr. Brasel submitted an application to the Patriot PAWS program in hopes to find her perfect Service Dog.

Founder and Executive Director of Patriot PAWS, Lori Stevens, was moved when she viewed Dr. Brasel's application as she has a close relationship with the university.

Stevens made sure that Dr. Brasel united with the Service Dog that would provide her the assistance she needs as she perseveres through such tough circumstances.

Stevens stated, "Dominique has been an amazing young woman to work with. Despite everything, she still radiates such happiness. We know her and her new Service Dog, Caliber, are going to do amazing things on their new adventure together."

Caliber is a Service Dog who is sponsored by Caliber Home Loans of Coppell, Texas.

National Director of Military & Retail Lending at Caliber Home Loans, Bryan Bergjans, says "We're so touched to see the bond between our sponsored Service Dog Caliber and her perfect human match, Dr. Brasel.

Wherever Dr. Brasel goes from here on out, she will now have her companion Caliber right by her side."

