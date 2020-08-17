Texas Supreme Court says Cy-Fair teachers have to attend on-campus training

Paxton argues the order effectively shuts down on-campus operations at Cy-Fair ISD, one of the largest districts in Texas. He filed a friend-of-the-court brief claiming the district judge’s order was unlawful and exceeded his jurisdiction. The Supreme Court has since stopped the Harris County judge’s order for trial.

“Friday was supposed to mark the return to campus for Cy-Fair teachers and staff who were preparing to start the new school year and welcome back kids, until a trial court unlawfully ordered the campus shut down at the request of a teachers’ union. The trial court’s order exceeds its jurisdiction and grants relief contrary to the laws of Texas. Teachers’ unions have no authority to override the decisions of school administrators about how to return to school safely.”