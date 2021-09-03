PBR set to buck in B-CS for the first time in league history

Reed Arena will host the world's best bull riders and rankest bovine in the Aggieland Classic on April 9-10, 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you know the names Chase Outlaw, Mason Taylor and Jose Vitor Leme, then you'll want to make sure you're at Reed Arena come April 9.

You may also want to stick around for April 10.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will be charging into Reed Arena. At least 45 world-class professional riders will fight for the Aggieland Classic championship buckle, the first one in league history. The riders are from all over the world and also have a shot at thousands of dollars in prize money... as well as some bragging rights.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. Prices start at just $19 and due to COVID-19 protocols, will be sold in PODS of 2 - 8 seats.

If you want an enhanced fan experience, you'll have to cough up some extra cash. PBR Elite Experiences will show you what it's like behind the bucking chute and other exclusive perks.

The two-day, three-round event kicks off April 9 at 7:45 p.m. with round 2 and the championship on April 10 at 6:45 p.m.

This will be the first non-university indoor event hosted at Reed Arena since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. PBR said it is committed to providing a safe environment for all fans, staff, and athletes. In a press release sent out Monday, PBR stated the following COVID-19 protocols:

All PBR personnel will undergo COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of the event.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screenings for staff and competitors each day, and PBR personnel mask requirements.

PBR’s pioneering POD seating, selling tickets in small groups, to minimize fan crossover and interaction.

Social distancing will be encouraged at concessions and merchandise stands, restrooms and other high traffic areas.

Arena equipment and other high traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the event and each night.

