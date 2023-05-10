Four firefighters injured when mobile home wall falls on them in Pearland

One of the firefighters suffered a broken leg and burns.

PEARLAND, Texas — Four Pearland firefighters were sent to the hospital Thursday after the wall of a mobile home fell on top of them during a fire.

The fire broke out before 11:30 a.m. on Frazier Lane, which is east of Pearland Sites Road.

When firefighters made it to the scene and started attacking the fire, one of them got trapped, officials said. Three other firefighters rushed to help and that's when the wall of the mobile home collapsed on them.

The four firefighters were taken to the hospital for various injuries. Three of them sustained only minor injuries and were released from the hospital hours after they were checked in. The fourth firefighter sustained more serious injuries, including a broken leg and burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.