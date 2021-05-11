Erica Hernandez's family at scene where body was found in submerged car

Police said the vehicle was found in a retention pond at the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake. They have not identified the person inside.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it is helping the Pearland Police Department after a vehicle was found in a body of water in Pearland on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there is a person inside the vehicle, which was found in a retention pond at the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake.

The HPD Dive Team is helping to recover the vehicle.

While neither the identity of the person inside the vehicle nor the type of vehicle found has been released, Erica Hernandez's family showed up at the scene. They had been searching the area for the 40-year-old missing mother who was last seen in the Braeswood/Bellfort area of southwest Houston around 2:45 a.m. on April 17.

No other information was provided.