Teen accused of killing Texas A&M student with his car pleads guilty

Puga's attorney said his sentencing trial starts Monday.

BRYAN, Texas — The family of Carly Beatty finally have some answers in their daughter's death. The teen who was accused of driving drunk and high when he hit Carly on September 14, 2019 pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, one count of accidental death and one count of evading arrest Friday at the Brazos County Courthouse.

While answers to if the teen, now considered an adult, would take responsibility for his actions have been given, it's hardly a resolution to their heartbreak, still fresh after two and a half years.

Carly, 19, of Frisco, was a sophomore at Texas A&M studying pre-veterinary science. On September 14, 2019, she was with friends, walking home in the early morning hours when she was hit by an SUV.

Puga, who was behind the wheel, drove away from the scene. Witnesses at the scene called police and followed Puga, keeping an eye on him until police arrived and arrested him. Officers said Puga admitted to driving drunk and was high on cocaine at the time of the crash.

Carly was taken to the hospital and had to undergo multiple surgeries, however, she died 10 days later. Carly was involved with a youth group at her church, was a member of Kappa Delta and a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization. She was the only daughter of Robert and Sue Beatty and the only sister to her two older brothers, Rick and Michael.