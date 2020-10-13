People donate blood, blankets and positive messages at Bryan blood drive

Waldenbrooke Estates, Texas Home Health and Texas Senior Advocates organized the event.

BRYAN, Texas — A local retirement community has partnered up to help those in need as the Brazos Valley starts to get into the colder months.

Waldenbrooke Estates in Bryan held a blood drive along with Texas Home Health and Texas Senior Advocates Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone that successfully donated blood was also given a free COVID-19 antibody test.

People were able to donate blood and learn about the resources at the senior community living center can provide. Organizers of the event said the point is to uplift people's spirits and give back to those in need, especially during the pandemic.

About one donation can save up to three lives, according to event organizers.

People were asked to donate more than just blood. Waldenbrooke Estates wanted people to spread positive messages too.

Toni Wilson, the sales and marketing director for Waldenbrooke Estates, created a wall for people to write special messages on. It will be on display for the seniors at Waldenbrooke to see.

"It's been a rough year for all of us and it's time to give back, so let's give a positive vibe and write on our board," Wilson said.