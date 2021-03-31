Two adults, baby involved in crash in Burleson County

It happened at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60E near Snook Wednesday afternoon.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Two adults and a baby were were involved in a crash at an intersection in Burleson County. It happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60E. Emergency crews shut down the intersection and traffic had to be diverted to other routes, but the roadway has since reopened.

A St. Joseph Health helicopter landed moments after rescue crews and took patients to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

At least one SUV hit a utility pole at an intersection and came to rest on its side. It is not known if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is the second crash at this intersection that the Snook Volunteer Fire Department has responded to within a week. On March 24, the fire department responded to a crash between a semi and another vehicle at FM 50 and FM 60E.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. We will update you with any details as they become available.