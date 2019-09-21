COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of people around the world took to their streets to demand change and participate in the global climate strike movement. In College Station, that movement was headed up by Aggies for Climate Justice and the Young Dems BCS organizations. The groups organized their own march on Texas A&M's campus and said they are demanding school administrators pay attention on ways they could make the university a more sustainable campus.

"There are so many reasons to care, right now, in this moment," said Stephanie Koithan, president of Young Dems BCS. "The time to argue about whether climate change is real or not, that has passed."

Students and local activists march on Texas A&M's campus to join a global movement on climate change.

KAGS

Sept. 20 was set as the date for a global movement on climate change, which many credit to the passion of a 16-year-old girl from Sweden. Greta Thunberg is credited with starting the youth climate protest movement. Thunberg, who has given up flying, sailed to New York City to take part in the global warming protest in front of the United Nations.

Thunberg went viral in 2018 after she stopped going to school on Fridays and instead protested against global warming in front of her country's parliament. It wasn't just here in the United States where protests could be seen across Texas and several other states. Activists lined streets in cities across Europe, Japan, Australia and Mexico in an effort to get lawmakers to take action on climate issues.

"A lot of people say this is a sort of 'leftist' plot or something," said Jacob Slaughter, president of Aggies for Climate Justice. "This is the science. We need this in order to survive."

Slaughter is in charge of a newly formed organization on TAMU's campus, Aggies for Climate Justice. The group teamed up with Koithan and Young Dems of BCS to bring attention to what Koithan and Slaughter said is an urgent issue.

"A&M can actually take action to make this a more sustainable campus but first, they need to value that," said Koithan. "They need to realize the urgency of this dire problem."

Stephanie Koithan, president of Young Dems BCS, said Texas A&M can be a energy sustainable campus. "But first they need to value that," she said. "They need to realize the urgency of this dire problem."

KAGS

Slaughter said Aggies for Climate Justice has four demands of the university: Decarbonize the campus by 2025, fully divest from fossil fuels, including endowment funds, land usage and donors by 2025, doing this without raising tuition or cutting wages to faculty and staff and make it a just transition for Utilities and Energy Services workers.

"This is a serious problem," said Slaughter. "We need to take action now. We know as young people, climate change is going to affect us the most."

When asked how people can get involved, Koithan said it's about exercising your rights. "It's about voting. It's about showing up in November. Not just November 2020 but November 2019 when we have local elections in Bryan and College Station," she said.

That's something local candidate Janet Dudding can get behind. Dudding is running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives for District 14. She's running against long-time incumbent, Rep. John Raney. "Climate change is one of my critical issues," she said. "I am a Katrina survivor. Hurricanes are nothing new," she said, "but that 32 foot storm surge, that was something new. Climate change is real."

Janet Dudding is running for District 14 Texas House of Representatives against long-time incumbent, Rep. John Raney. Dudding, who said she survived Hurricane Katrina, believes Texas has what it takes to make changes. "We've got the backbone already. Let's just build on that."

KAGS

Dudding said we all have time to make changes from the simplest of things and those changes will make a difference. "It sounds like a simple thing. But everything from LED light bulbs, try to get a hybrid or electric car," she said. "Put your dollars where your heart is."

If elected into office, Dudding said she wants to put money into research on how we can best decrease our carbon footprint. She said she's not afraid of what she doesn't know about the issue and wants to find a solution. "We need to invest our money into clean energy," she said and pushes the only way to make a difference is to speak up. "Make your voice heard. Your voice is power."

Koithan agrees with Dudding. "If you want to get involved, vote, pay attention, show up at direct action events like this," she said. But if you want to lead the way, Koithan said you can take it one step further. "Become a voter registrar," she said. "Turn non-voters into voters. Talk to your friends about why this stuff matters."

Jacob Slaughter, president of Aggies for Climate Change, said it's important to get involved, no matter what age you are. "We need to be organizing with a national movement in mind," he said. "We need to organize on a local level to make change on a global level."

KAGS

If you're not old enough to vote, Slaughter said it's not a reason for young people to give up the fight. "Stay involved," he said. "This is your future."

RELATED: We'll vote them out: Youth climate activists send warning to world leaders

RELATED: Hundreds sign pledge to not have children during climate crisis

RELATED: Global warning: Youth climate strike sweeps across the planet