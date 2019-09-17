BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating after several purchase were made at a local big box store with a stolen credit card.

Investigators released surveillance footage from the Walmart on Briarcrest, in the hopes of someone recognizing them.

If you have any information, please call Detective Wallace with the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5455, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

