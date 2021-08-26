Pet adoption centers across the Brazos Valley are looking to clear their shelters

On National Dog Day, many pets are looking for a new home

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Bryan Animal Center is also participating in National ‘Clear the Shelter’ and is waiving all their fees for every animal at the shelter until September 18th.

Operation Supervisor at Aggieland Humane Society Leiha White said no two shelter dogs are the same and your forever friend is just one application away.

“And it [the adoption application] takes you no time,” White said, “Even if you don’t find anything today, it [the animal you want] might come in tomorrow.”

If you don’t know what animal you want, the staff members at the Aggieland Humane Society and the Bryan Animal Center can help you.

“We can help you match what you’re looking for,” Programs Coordinator for the Bryan Animal Center Dyan Cisneros said, “If you want a hyper dog or you’re wanting a couch potato, we have a great staff here to help you.”

Between the two shelters, there are tons of great dogs, all they need is you. Remember, when you adopt an animal, you’re saving a life.

“Go ahead and check out your local shelter, your next best friend might be sitting right there waiting for you to pick them up, take them home and cuddle in bed tonight,” White said.

