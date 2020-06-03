BRYAN, Texas —

It’s time for another KAGS pet ot the week, and this week we are featuring Sue! Sue is an 8-month-old pointer/retriever mix. She was brought to the Bryan Animal Center as a stray has been patiently waiting to go to her forever home.

Sue is up to date on all her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. She loves to play with other dogs and children. She is high energy and a home where she can play outside a lot would be ideal.

Bryan Animal Center is home to many stray dogs and cats, and the occasional farm animal. Located off Finfeather Road, Bryan Animal Center offers a variety of adoption packages, and all animals come with microchips and up-to-date vaccinations. For more information on how to adopt an animal, click here.

