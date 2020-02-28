BRYAN, Texas — It's Friday, and you know what time it is! That's right, it's time for the pet of the week!

Say hello to Debbie. Debbie is a 5-year-old pit mix that has been at Aggieland Humane Society for almost a month now.

Debbie is microchipped and is currently taking heartworm medication, but she is ready to find her forever home. She is housetrained after all!

This gently pup was taken in as a stray, but she won't stray from your heart. Debbie loves to play off leash, and she enjoys any type of toy.

Speaking of toys, Aggieland Humane Society has recently issued a need for more toys. They received about 25 boxes of toys today, but there is still a great need for large dog toys. The type of heavy duty toys that won't fall apart after an hour of play.

Click here to learn more about adopting Debbie, and here for more information about donating toys.

