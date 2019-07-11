BRYAN, Texas —

It’s time for another KAGS pet ot the week, and this week we are featuring Regina! Regina is a three-year-old terrier/pitbull mix. She was brought to the Bryan Animal Center by Animal Control and has been patiently waiting to go to her forever home.

Regina is up to date on all her vaccines and gets along well with other dogs, making her a perfect addition to any household that other has dogs.

The Bryan Animal Center participates in the PAWS (Physical Activity With Shelters) For Reading program, where young students read to shelter dogs to create confident readers in the students, and hopefully get the dogs adopted. Regina participated in this event and loved every second of it, showing just how great she is around children. This pup would make the perfect family dog.

Bryan Animal Center is home to many stray dogs and cats, and the occasional farm animal. Located off Finfeather Road, Bryan Animal Center offers a variety of adoption packages, and all animals come with microchips and up-to-date vaccinations. For more information on how to adopt an animal, click here.