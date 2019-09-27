BRYAN, Texas —

This week’s KAGS Pet of the Week is Gaige, a one-year-old pup who is some sort of cattle dog mix. The caretakers at Bryan Animal Center aren’t 100 percent sure of her origins, but she is 100 percent adoptable right now.

Gaige has been in the shelter for almost a month, she came in on Sept. 5, so she is ready to go home to her forever family. She is a rambunctious pup and will require a yard to run around in. Gaige is good around other dogs and children, but will need some training to reign her in.

KAGS

This pup is fully vetted, heartworm negative and spayed, so there is nothing holding this pooch back from going home. For more information on how to adopt Gaige and other animals click here.

Bryan Animal Center shelters dogs and cats, but also the occasional birds, rabbits, and barnyard animals. If you are interested in adopting an animal you can fill out an online adoption form here.

