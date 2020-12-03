BRYAN, Texas — Coronavirus is the topic that continues to be on many minds not only in the U.S. but all over the world. Could scammers be exploiting people's anxiety?

"Its all about opportunistic ways to get your attention and click on it so you can get infected, you get ransom ware or you get spam," said Matthew Romano, the chief technology officer for Aberfoyle Associates.

Scammers are using phishing attempts to get people's information or have them download a virus onto their computer. These could be emails or links to unsecured websites.

The World Health Organization issued a statement alerting people of those pretending to be health authorities.

"The likelihood of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the WHO contacting you are slim," Romano said.

People can check the sender's email domain to see if it matches the website of the organization they say they work for.

That goes the same for URLs. People should copy and paste URLs into a browser to avoid the risk of clicking on an unsafe attachment.

"The CDC, the WHO, even the FBI all have hotlines or websites where you report this fraud and help other people be aware of it," said Romano.

If someone has given out data like passwords or usernames, cyber experts advise to changing their information immediately.

The Better Business Bureau warns that even though treatments are being, there are no FDA approved vaccines at this time.

For those looking for the most update to information, health authorities said to go to trusted sources, such as the CDC or the WHO.

