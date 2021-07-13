How to tell if your palm tree is dead or alive

The Gardens at Texas A&M have been getting a lot of questions as to whether palm trees in our area are dead or alive after February’s winter storm.

BRYAN, Texas — To prune or not to prune? Director of The Gardens at Texas A&M Dr. Mike Arnold said your answer is yes, no or maybe.

“Some of the palms have succumbed and the easiest way to tell is most of our palms come from a single growing point,” Dr. Arnold said, “So, if that growing point is putting out any green tissue, then there is a real good chance that your palm will survive and recover.”

If you don’t see any green by now, Dr. Arnold said there’s a likely hood you may have to replace it.

For those who still see green in your palms, you’re in luck, but it’s also time to clean them up.

To prune or not to prune?🌴



Hear from the director of the @TAMUgardens Mike Arnold on #PalmTree maintenance tonight on @KAGSnews!@TAMU pic.twitter.com/SB1uWtLh6r — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) July 13, 2021

Dr. Arnold said if you see any damaged leaves, meaning they are brown and not green, you need to prune them off back to where their attachment is to the stem.

Also, be sure to see if the center leaf or spear leaf is green, if it’s green, there’s a good chance it will recover.

Dr. Arnold said when you’re busy pruning, be careful not to cut back any green parts of the palm.

“Go ahead and leave the partially green portions until the palm can get going again then you can go ahead and remove the rest of the damage from it,” Dr. Arnold said.

Learn how to care for your #PalmTrees on tonight's @KAGSnews segment featuring The Gardens Director, Dr. Michael Arnold. 🌴 https://t.co/PslWsgcGbs — The Gardens at Texas A&M (@TAMUgardens) July 13, 2021

County Extension Agent in Horticulture for Brazos County Skip Richter said to watch out for how much you prune your palm. If you prune too much, you can weaken it and potentially kill it.

“You want to leave the leaves to about horizontal,” Richter said, “You can remove all the dead stuff hanging down, but don’t over prune them because those leaves are the only leaves that tree has to make carbohydrates to survive, you take half of what it has off and you’ve really weakened the tree.”

Richter said February’s winter storm was unfair because we have several palms that are hearty enough to survive, but if the palms one living bud dies, it will die.

“Like other trees, you can cut them off and they just re-sprout out, a palm can’t,” Richter said, “So when the top bud dies, it’s gone.”