COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

This weekend’s football game against Alabama will likely bring increased congestion to the local area.

The Texas A&M University Transportation Services are recommending fans to plan ahead, arrive early and download the Destination Aggieland mobile app for all the information you need regarding game-day.

They are advising fans to take advantage of the free game-day shuttles that operate in Downtown Bryan, and to avoid the area around campus before and after the game.

Heavy traffic is expected on Wellborn Rd., University Dr. and George Bush Dr.

Additionally, game-day road closures will begin around 10:30 a.m.

The closures are listed below.

Coke Street closes north of Lewis Street – access allowed for D permits and disabled parking; opens 1.5 hours post-game.

– access allowed for D permits and disabled parking; opens 1.5 hours post-game. Olsen Boulevard closes near Reed Arena – access allowed for E, G, P permits & ParkMobile permits; opens 1.5 hours post-game.

– access allowed for E, G, P permits & ParkMobile permits; opens 1.5 hours post-game. Houston St. closes at George Bush Dr. – access only for C permits, Lot 69 & Texas A&M Foundation; opens one hour post-game.

– access only for C permits, Lot 69 & Texas A&M Foundation; opens one hour post-game. Joe Routt/Stallings Blvd. closes until 1.5 hours post-game.

More road closures are expected around fourth quarter to help fans exit the parking lots and garages.

For free game-day shuttle information, you can visit the Texas A&M Transportation Services website here.

