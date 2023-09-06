2 dead after small plane crashes in Huntsville: DPS

Officials said two men were onboard the Cessna plane when it crashed.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead after a small plane crash at the Huntsville Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The plane crash happened just before noon at the airport on Airport Drive just east of I-45.

Details are limited at this time, but officials said two men were onboard the Cessna 150-K when it departed from the airport. One of the men died at the scene, while the second died on the way to the hospital.

Video from Air 11 showed the plane nose down in a field with the tail crushed from the apparent impact.

The FAA is headed to the scene and will lead the investigation, according to DPS.