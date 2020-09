A spokeswoman with Killeen police said a plane had crashed near MLK Blvd.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Several emergency workers were at the scene of what appeared to be a plane crash off I-14 in Harker Heights Wednesday.

Ofelia Miramontez with Killeen police said it happened around 11 a.m. near MLK Blvd. She said the eastbound exit to Rosewood was closed.

Miramontez did not know what type of plane it was or if anyone was injured.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨 Multiple agencies are currently working a plane crash on I-14 near the eastbound Rosewood exit.... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020