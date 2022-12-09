Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says

Authorities said two people were injured when the plane went down along Howell Road.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age.

Two people, including Rome, were injured in the crash.

DPS officials said the single-engine plane crashed near Howell Road around 3 p.m. The two men on board were flown from the scene to an area hospital.

The condition of the passenger and the cause of the crash are not known.

Although the exact location of the crash is unclear, here's a map of the area:

Here's a photo of the scene: