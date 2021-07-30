Plasma needs remain high due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Plasma is very important for the healthcare system to have an abundance of.

BRYAN, Texas — Plasma is the liquid portion of blood and is used for many different situations like with burn victims to help with fluid loss.

“It actually transports red blood cells, white blood cells and even your platelets to different parts of your body,” Community Development Coordinator Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Cameron Palmer said.

Plasma is very important for the healthcare system to have an abundance of.

“We even give plasma to patients who receive red blood cells to prevent clotting,” Palmer said.

Plasma is like a car: transporting different parts of your blood to different parts of your body.

Palmer said one in seven people eventually need blood in their life, only one in 20 people donate blood.

The need for blood donations is high due to the #Covid19 pandemic. The need for plasma donations is increasing as well🩸



Tonight on @KAGSnews I'll tell you where you can donate plasma to and why plasma is so important! pic.twitter.com/uZv4g1a9Ym — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) July 30, 2021

“People are struggling for their life and just a simple donation can save someone’s life in our community,” Palmer said.

Whether we’re in a pandemic or not, Palmer said blood donations are always needed.

“You can just donate regular blood, we call it the ‘whole blood donation’ and it’s a typical donation that most of our donors do,” Palmer said.

Or you can do what they call their “automated donation” which is how you donate plasma.

“It takes out certain pieces of that blood and puts everything right back in so, it’s a really cool process.