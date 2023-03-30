Pledge arrested for stealing city property

The A&M student was helping his active fraternity brothers take a bollard out of a city garage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One Texas A&M University student was arrested for helping his fraternity brothers steal city property.

Police responded to the Northgate parking garage on a theft of city property call around 11 p.m. Saturday evening. The garage is located at the Northgate Entertainment District in College Station.

There, authorities met with staff who happen to be city employees. The garage manager told police that she observed through security camera footage three "college aged males (who) took a bollard that was lying on the ground (in the street by the curb) within approximately five feet of the the hole where it belongs."

"The bollard was not in the hole due to police vehicles that were still arriving on scene to patrol the area," a police report said.

The manager continued to explain to police that once the men grabbed the bollard; they made their way to a parking lot across the street adjacent to the A&M Methodist Church.

"Once the three males were in the parking lot, a gray Jeep Cherokee pulls into the parking lot and picks up all three males along with the bollard and drives away," police say through reports.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by police as 18-year-old Adebayo Amusan.

Police asked staff how much was the stolen bollard and staff provided a receipt that "shows the price of a single street bollard along with freight totaled $2,568."

When officers spoke with Amusan days later, he told officers he "is a freshman and a pledge of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity and is required to drive and pick up active members of the fraternity with no questions asked."

"Adebayo further explained that he asked what the large metal object was they were putting in his car and was told that the bollard would be part of his ChiliFest build," reports said.

Amusan was arrested on March 29 on theft of property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 charges.

He was released the following day.

According to state law, any theft between $750 and $2,500 is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Theft between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony.

In Amusan's case, the cost difference between the classifications was $68.