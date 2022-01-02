Two Louisiana men arrested after police chase through Madison County

The chase ended in a rollover crash. Authorities said both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — Two men from Louisiana have been arrested after a police chase and rollover crash near Madisonville.

Christian Jacques, 30, is charged with evading arrest and theft. Police said Jacques was the one behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle. His passenger, Curtis Dyer, 21, was also charged with theft.

Investigators with the Madisonville Police Department said officers were called to the Walmart around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a theft report and a description of the two men and the car was given at that time. Authorities said they spotted the vehicle on I-45 and East Main Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they said Jacques took off northbound on I-45, to Highway 75 and then back to I45 southbound. Officers said Jacques lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over on I-45.

The area was shut down for investigation and authorities said Jacques and Dyer suffered injuries in the crash, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. The Madison County Sheriff's Office also assisted in getting the two men into custody.