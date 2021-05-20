Police: Fedora-wearing man seen burglarizing College Station medical offices

Do you recognize this man? Police say he's done the same crime in the Houston area.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a fedora-wearing man who they say is reportedly burglarizing medical offices.

On Thursday, the police department tweeted the man's photo, saying he burglarized two College Station offices last week.

They say he has a similar history in the Houston area.

If you recognize this man, call the College Police Department of the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS where you'll remain anonymous. You could receive an award if your tip leads to an arrest.