BRYAN, Texas — A body was found in Lake Somerville near Welch Park on Monday, May 30, after the Burleson County Sheriff's received a tip that one was seen in the area.
Authorities have identified the body, but are waiting to contact more family members before releasing the name.
A witness dialed 911 and reported seeing the body floating 20 yards off the shoreline, deputies say. A Welch Park worker went into the water and brought the person to land, they added.
So far, only one person has come forward and made a report of spotting the victim.
Right now, authorities are not seeing the case as a homicide and do not suspect foul play, they say. Travis County Medical Examiner's office will be conducting an autopsy on the body to find the cause of death.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, and Park Rangers all responded to the report.