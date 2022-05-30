Authorities received a report around 10:30 a.m. of a body in Lake Somerville near Welch Park.

BRYAN, Texas — A body was found in Lake Somerville near Welch Park on Monday, May 30, after the Burleson County Sheriff's received a tip that one was seen in the area.

Authorities have identified the body, but are waiting to contact more family members before releasing the name.

A witness dialed 911 and reported seeing the body floating 20 yards off the shoreline, deputies say. A Welch Park worker went into the water and brought the person to land, they added.

So far, only one person has come forward and made a report of spotting the victim.

Right now, authorities are not seeing the case as a homicide and do not suspect foul play, they say. Travis County Medical Examiner's office will be conducting an autopsy on the body to find the cause of death.