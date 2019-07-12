BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are searching for a man who robbed a local store Friday night. It happened on the 800 block of William J. Bryan Parkway at the La Mexicana store.

Police say an armed man walked into the store with his face covered and demanded an employee hand over money. The employee handed over an unknown amount of money and the man ran from the scene.

Police say no one was hurt and the case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any information, please call 979-209-5300, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

