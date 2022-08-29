UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall.

The unidentified male was lying on the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train. He was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away. His identification is being withheld until family can be notified.