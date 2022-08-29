x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. 

The unidentified male was lying on the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train. He was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away. His identification is being withheld until family can be notified.

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.

RELATED: Traffic signal retiming to begin this week, additional modernizations proposed in 2023

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out