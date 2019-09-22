COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man is facing several charges after police said he tried to hide drugs in his child's shoe during a traffic stop. He later tried to destroy the evidence and tried to have his child sit on it, according to court documents.

Montrez Dorsey, 43, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. There was also a warrant out for his arrest from the Bryan Police Department and police said during the traffic stop, Dorsey gave a fake name. He is also charged with failure to identify. During a search of his arrest record, he has been charged with failure to identify three previous times.

College Station police said Dorsey was stopped for speeding on Wellborn Road just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. They said he did not stop until the officer turned on his sirens and the traffic stop started on Holleman Drive West. The officer said when he walked up to the car, he could smell marijuana and asked Dorsey and his children to get out of the car, according to court documents.

When officers noticed one of the children messing with their foot and their shoes were untied, they asked the child to take off their shoes, according to court documents. Dorsey then took two plastic bags from the shoe and tried to shove one underneath one of the other children, police said. The other bag, which police said contained marijuana, Dorsey ripped open and began grinding the marijuana into the ground in an effort to destroy it, they said.

Dorsey was arrested at the scene. Police said the other baggie that one of the children was sitting on was later identified as ecstasy. After the drugs were examined, police said the marijuana recovered was less than one gram and the ecstasy pills weighed in at six grams.

Dorsey is in the Brazos County Jail on $20,500 bond.

RELATED: Man accused of throwing 160 Ecstasy pills onto Bryan elementary school's property

RELATED: UPDATE: Girlfriend of Snapchat robbery suspect charged with evidence tampering, told suspect when it comes to crime, she's "smart"