PopStroke College Station location to be built on Texas A&M property at Century Square

In the Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, the board approved an agreement with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring the venue to College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Brazos County — Following the Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, a lease agreement has been reached with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring the entertainment venue to College Station.

Construction on the new venue will begin this summer on Texas A&M property at Century Square and is expected to be finished in 2024.

"Families and golf enthusiasts, like me, soon will have a new and exciting place for fun and food in Aggieland," said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System in a release. "The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community."