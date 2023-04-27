x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

A new golf entertainment venue is coming to College Station

In an announcement on Thursday, Aggieland was announced alongside 12 other destinations across the United States.
Credit: PopStroke - Twitter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — PopStroke, a golf entertainment group owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods' TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, recently announced College Station as a new venue.

A full list of expansion venues that were announced include:

  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Scotsdale, AZ
  • Nashville, TN
  • North Dallas, TX
  • Delray Beach, FL
  • Tuscaloosa, AL
  • College Station, TX
  • Myrtle Beach, SC
  • West Orlando, FL
  • Daytona Beach, FL
  • Wellington, FL
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Palm Beach, FL

An exact location of where the Aggieland venue will be was not revealed.

Construction on the Scottsdale, Delray Beach, and Tuscaloosa locations is already underway, according to a release from PopStroke. The three aforementioned locations are expected to open by the end of the year.

“PopStroke's expansion into these thirteen new locations is a significant milestone in the growth of this golf entertainment hub,” said David Abeles, President & CEO of TaylorMade. “We are eager for golfers in these markets to witness what we've known all along: PopStroke provides a distinctive blend of golf and fun that sets it apart from all other facilities of this kind. It creates a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, welcoming golfers from all walks of life to experience putting in a new way.”

Click here to read the full release from PopStroke.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

12th Man Technology unveils first tech vending machine on Texas A&M campus

Before You Leave, Check This Out