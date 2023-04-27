A new golf entertainment venue is coming to College Station

Construction on the Scottsdale, Delray Beach, and Tuscaloosa locations is already underway, according to a release from PopStroke. The three aforementioned locations are expected to open by the end of the year.

“PopStroke's expansion into these thirteen new locations is a significant milestone in the growth of this golf entertainment hub,” said David Abeles, President & CEO of TaylorMade. “We are eager for golfers in these markets to witness what we've known all along: PopStroke provides a distinctive blend of golf and fun that sets it apart from all other facilities of this kind. It creates a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, welcoming golfers from all walks of life to experience putting in a new way.”