COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A former employee of a store at the Post Oak Mall in College Station is being accused of lashing out and attacking her store manager after she got fired.

Jasmine Robertson, 29, of Bryan, is charged with assault. She told police she fought back in self defense, according to court documents.

It happened back in June of 2019 at the mall just after 7:30 p.m. The store manager told police Robertson had put in her two weeks notice, but had been "causing drama" at the business and she reported it to her district office. This was reported to the corporate office, according to court documents, and the store manager said she was given approval to fire Robertson early.

The manager said when she arrived on June 3 to tell Robertson, Robertson told her she was quitting early and the two began arguing. The manager said Robertson was leaving the store and threw her shoulder into her. The manager said as she was on the phone with the district manager, Robertson swung at her but missed.

The manager said she pushed Robertson away from her, but Robertson grabbed her by the hair and began punching her in the face. The manager said she was able to break free and Robertson ran out of the store.

Officers responding to the scene called Robertson and asked her about the fight, according to court documents. Robertson said the manager "provoked" her, took a phone charger from around her neck and "came at" Robertson in a threatening way. Robertson said that's why she grabbed her manager by the hair and began punching her. She said she didn't want her manager to get the chance to hit her, according to court documents.

Police were able to get security footage of the fight, they said, which shows Robertson attacking the victim in the store. Robertson has since bonded out of the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond. A check of her record shows she has been charged with assault once before in April of 2019. She also has a previous charge of assault with a deadly weapon in June of 2013.

