IOLA, Texas — Iola ISD has released their students early after a power outage affected the school.
The school district said due to no electricity, a water shortage and no phone service, the district would release the students. Students that couldn't get home right away would stay in the cafeteria and school foyer until someone could be arranged to come pick them up.
The school district also made the announcement on their Facebook page. They also announced the Christmas concert, scheduled for Monday night, would go on as scheduled. Entergy reported the power would be restored by at least 2 p.m.
As of this time, Entergy's website is reporting less than 40 customers are still without power.
Those counties affected are Grimes, Harris, Jefferson and Montgomery. The reason behind the power outage is not yet known.
We will update you with information as it comes in.
