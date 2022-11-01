Prairie View A&M names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as sole finalist to become next University President

Dr. LeGrande will be the ninth President of Prairie View A&M University.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become the next Prairie View A&M University President on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Board of Regents needs 21 days following their decision before they can solidify the appointment.

John Sharp, Chancellor of the Board of Regents, is the one who recommended Dr. LeGrande to the board as the sole finalist.

Sharp states that "Her experience and leadership in enrollment management and student success is exactly what PVAMU needs at this juncture to build on the great work Ruth Simmons has provided these past five years."

Dr. LeGrande would not assume her duties at the University until after the 2022-2023 school year.

She is currently at Virginia Commonwealth University where she is the Vice President for Strategy, Enrollment Management and Student Success.

The current Prairie View A&M President is Dr. Ruth Simmons.

Dr. Simmons will become President Emerita and remain on campus to teach as a professor. She wants to continue to expand the national profile of the university and help raise money for it.

Dr. LeGrande is excited about the opportunity in front of her as she states "I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, and community as we honor and build upon the university's powerful legacy and upward trajectory."

For more information on this change, please visit here.