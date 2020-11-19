Prairie View A&M University hosts 'Voting in the Midst of a Pandemic'

Prairie View A&M students said they have been suffering from voter suppression for "years."

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Elections aren't just close in Brazos County, there are tight races all over the Brazos Valley. As early voters head to the polls in record-breaking fashion, a group of Prairie View A&M students have filed a lawsuit against Waller County, saying the county offered accessible locations to non-black and non-student voters, but not to the majority on campus.

Nearly 80% of the students on campus are Black. Prairie View A&M doesn't want young campus voters to shy away from those numbers.

In an eﬀort to encourage students to exercise their right to vote and shed light on the ongoing voter suppression case against Waller County, Prairie View A&M University hosted the ‘Voting in the Midst of a Pandemic’ event.

Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry discussed the voter suppression that Prairie View A&M University students said they have suﬀered from for years in Waller County.

Jayla Allen, a plaintiﬀ in the civil action case against Waller County, said she’s holding the county accountable.

"The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund found out what we were doing, found out what was going on and once again the suppression of Prairie View A&M University students and their votes," Allen said. "They took out a lawsuit and I was asked to join as a plaintiﬀ and I didn’t think twice about it."

Deputy Director of Litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund, Ms. Leah Aden said her role in the case is about representing the voice of the students.

"One might see across the nation but, as in fact, has been targeted at one particular community," Aden said. "I have the honor of representing students in an individual group in a lawsuit that challenges disparities and access to early voting."

Prairie View students currently have no access to voting on their college campus. With limited transportation to early voting, the students said, the county is making it hard for the younger voices to be heard. The closest accessible polling site for students is oﬀ campus at the Waller County Community Center.