Pride Community Center to host LGBTQ+ events in honor of Brazos Valley Pride Weekend

The events will take place the weekend of June 25

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Pride Community Center is celebrating Pride Month by hosting Brazos Valley Pride Weekend, full of weekend-long events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The events kick off Friday, June, 25 at Halo, an LGBTQ nightclub in Downtown Bryan. Halo's Dance Party starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. Tickets for the event are $10 for ages 18-20 and $5 for folks 21 and up.

On Saturday, June 26, BearX Daycation Resort is hosting Pride Pool Party! from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ID is required for entry with tickets for ages 18-20 $25 and $20 for ages 21 and up.

Cora's Drag Brunch at Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan begins the end of the celebrations on a high note with shows at noon and 2:30. Reservations are required and $20 for a table of four. To reserve a table, call 979-888-5422.

Pride Picnic at Sue Haswell Park, Pavillion A ends the weekend with food served at 5 p.m. Folks can preorder their plates here.

The Pride Community Center is an LGBTQ organization that "provides outreach and programming for the gender and sexually diverse communities" in Brazos Valley, as stated on their website. It was founded in 2010 by Rachel Beonigk, Lowell Kane, Christine Bergeron and Katy Stewart as an initiative to increase LGBTQ+ visibility in the Brazos Valley.