Promises Brazos Valley recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month with dialogue, outreach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sometimes, healthcare workers need a mental health check too.

As national Mental Health awareness month continues, local organizations want to remind you they are here for you, especially as these unprecedented times continue.

139 members of the mental health community in Brazos Valley gathered at the Promises Brazos Valley Rehab facility today to have conversations about mental wellness and the resources available in the county.

Promises Brazos Valley is a substance abuse treatment facility. Right now they welcome people on an in-patient basis, but soon they will also have an outpatient service as well.

"It’s a big thing, people struggle, they’re isolated, families struggle with depression and anxiety and bipolar disorder and it happens and the quieter we are, the more people struggle, so it also dovetails with addiction.”

When the pandemic put a pause on group gatherings, house says many people’s mental health suffered while being alone.

"Addiction is a disease of isolation and there’s a lot of loneliness and so people have been isolated in their homes, esp ppl in recovery, are used to having these wonderful gatherings, aa meetings or other churches, this is how we gather in community, we haven’t had that,”

She says overcoming the stigma associated with mental health is important because it prevents people from getting help.

"People think that it’s a character issue, so there’s just a lot of shame in it and people suffer and lives are lost, so we talk about it, we celebrate it, and here we help people,”

Mental wellness also applies to the healthcare workers who are focused on helping others.

"Healthcare workers are the ones that right upfront helping everybody and so we take a lot of pride in making sure they're well too, they’re the people that are right on the front lines and so it’s important that they take care of their mental health as well. “