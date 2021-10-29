'Proposition C': What the new motion means for College Station voters

Council members said if Proposition C passes it will move city elections to odd years.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There’s a proposition on the ballot for College Station residents, calling for city elections to be held on odd years this election season.

Proposition C is on the ballot and one council member said this would only affect matters about the city and not the school district, state, or even national races.

Several College Station city council members held different viewpoints on the proposition before the motion was placed on the ballot.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said several statistics state that more people tend to vote on even years than odd years.

The councilwoman said she saw more than 32,000 people vote in her race last year as opposed to more than 6,000 the year prior.

Now the representative is making a call to action to College Station residents, encouraging them to stay informed and educate others.

“Go ask ten people that you randomly find at a grocery store or a Target or Walmart and just ask them if they know there’s an election. Most people just don’t know there’s an election going on right now,” said Cunha.